Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Invests $5.35 Million in Novartis AG $NVS

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,000. Novartis makes up 0.8% of Financial Gravity Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 66.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $131.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.38. The company has a market cap of $277.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Cfra Research upgraded Novartis to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

