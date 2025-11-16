Blankinship & Foster LLC Invests $207,000 in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,808,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,529,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,809,000 after acquiring an additional 374,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 642,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 637,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IGM stock opened at $127.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $135.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.16.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.