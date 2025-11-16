374,959 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF $SPBO Acquired by Financial Gravity Companies Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 374,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,956,000. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Financial Gravity Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 443.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,892 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 81,588 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,681,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 680,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,876,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 664,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 68,894 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPBO opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

