Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Shares Sold by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.4% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after acquiring an additional 408,821 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.6% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 285,866 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 930,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 418,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,612,000 after buying an additional 159,129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7001 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

