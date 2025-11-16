iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Holdings Increased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.9% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,477.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

