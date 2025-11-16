Savant Capital LLC Buys 15,898 Shares of APA Corporation $APA

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in APA by 6,096.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 214.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 1,731.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on APA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12. APA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

