22,329 Shares in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 226.31 and a beta of 0.88. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MIR shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Northland Capmk raised Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

