iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,640,000 after purchasing an additional 571,534 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $82,084,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,439,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 119.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 547,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after buying an additional 298,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Down 1.3%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $35.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

