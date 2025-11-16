Savant Capital LLC Acquires 2,834 Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 61,438 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $3,141,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 69,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $523,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.56.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.80 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Corporation. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

