Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Randstad from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Randstad stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Randstad has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Randstad had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

