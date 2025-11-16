STERIS plc $STE Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 85.8% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 69.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC raised its position in STERIS by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $258.75 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $268.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.02.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.21%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $38,449.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,034.72. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total value of $3,977,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,998.66. The trade was a 30.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,363 shares of company stock worth $4,814,114 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

