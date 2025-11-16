Brokerages Set Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI) Price Target at $19.60

Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shoulder Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They set a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Shoulder Innovations to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Shoulder Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Shoulder Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Shoulder Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoulder Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $4,799,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shoulder Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $1,836,000.
Shoulder Innovations Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of SI stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Shoulder Innovations has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97.
Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 million. Shoulder Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoulder Innovations will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Shoulder Innovations Company Profile
We are a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market. We currently offer advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of our ecosystem, which we designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain.
