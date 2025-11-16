Brokerages Set Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI) Price Target at $19.60

Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SIGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shoulder Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They set a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Shoulder Innovations to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,813.15. This represents a 3.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Ball bought 6,000 shares of Shoulder Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $92,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 111,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,401.91. The trade was a 5.70% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $147,812 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Shoulder Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Shoulder Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Shoulder Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoulder Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $4,799,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shoulder Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $1,836,000.

Shares of SI stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Shoulder Innovations has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97.

Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 million. Shoulder Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoulder Innovations will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market. We currently offer advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of our ecosystem, which we designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain.

