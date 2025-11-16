Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 18,586 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. $AHCO

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 87.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 531.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 38.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 1,562.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AHCO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

In related news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $79,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,937.85. This represents a 14.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.63.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $820.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. AdaptHealth has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Profile

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.