Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Insider Sells $731,278.21 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) insider Tim Makowski sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $731,278.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,101.07. This represents a 66.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of WMS opened at $143.88 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $153.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.67.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $850.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 12.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

