Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $15.24 Million Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 13.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of RTX opened at $175.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $181.31.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.