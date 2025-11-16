MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $21.71. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $21.5580, with a volume of 28,946 shares trading hands.
MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Up 2.7%
The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.37.
MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MS&AD Insurance Group
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.