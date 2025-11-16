MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $21.71. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $21.5580, with a volume of 28,946 shares trading hands.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Up 2.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.37.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

