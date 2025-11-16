Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Position Boosted by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 15.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Booking by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,000. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,486.45. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,424 shares of company stock worth $12,912,874 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,121.23.

Booking Trading Down 0.5%

BKNG opened at $5,048.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,261.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,415.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $162.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

