Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys 49,700 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 122.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,460,000 after buying an additional 3,809,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 28.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Medtronic by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,649,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,357 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $99.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

