Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.44, but opened at $26.41. Laureate Education shares last traded at $29.6740, with a volume of 632,945 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LAUR. Wall Street Zen cut Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Laureate Education Stock Down 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Laureate Education

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,060,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,081,000 after purchasing an additional 387,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,139,000 after buying an additional 30,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Laureate Education by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,506,000 after acquiring an additional 105,712 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,503,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,669,000 after acquiring an additional 458,202 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Laureate Education by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,150,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after acquiring an additional 388,143 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

