Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 826 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Blankinship & Foster LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.