Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys 36,800 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 4,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $317.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average of $150.30.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.20%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.55.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

