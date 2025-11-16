Mizuho Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $205.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.74.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $226.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.06. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50. The firm has a market cap of $180.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,893 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 23.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 113,221 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 501,587 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $91,826,000 after acquiring an additional 35,437 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

