Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 45,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 30,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 327.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 573,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,975,000 after purchasing an additional 438,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.6% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $159.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

