NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

NTT Inc. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.25, but opened at $25.25. NTT shares last traded at $24.4350, with a volume of 11,568 shares traded.

NTT Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.17.

Get NTT alerts:

NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. NTT had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.20%.The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 billion.

NTT Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NTT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.