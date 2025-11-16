Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $2.94. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $3.1450, with a volume of 2,275,246 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $910.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 9.31.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.76 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 409.35%. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,916,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 829,012 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,081,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 285,317 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 739,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 414,068 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,729,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 130,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

