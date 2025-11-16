Blankinship & Foster LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 200.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $127.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.