Blankinship & Foster LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 200.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $127.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $136.42.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.