Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $4.17. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $3.7750, with a volume of 180,141,476 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 123,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 53.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $61,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.