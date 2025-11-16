Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.36. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $4.7250, with a volume of 1,355,730 shares trading hands.

ASM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $6.10 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital set a $5.50 price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $720.98 million, a P/E ratio of 234.62 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,208,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,116,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,844,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,392 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 702.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth $3,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

