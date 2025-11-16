Savant Capital LLC Invests $502,000 in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 185.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 9.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $130.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.17.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 30.98%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total value of $27,870.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,706.55. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 962 shares of company stock valued at $118,232. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $92.00 to $114.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern Copper from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $89.10) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.94.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

