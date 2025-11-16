Savant Capital LLC Purchases 170 Shares of NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 55 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 100.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the second quarter worth $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in NewMarket by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 12.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU stock opened at $784.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $799.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $735.71. NewMarket Corporation has a one year low of $480.00 and a one year high of $875.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 25.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEU shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NewMarket in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

