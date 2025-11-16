Ring Mountain Capital LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Ring Mountain Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 7.8% of Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 target price (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.25, for a total transaction of $376,923.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,185. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,421 shares of company stock worth $33,573,980. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $609.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $713.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $705.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

