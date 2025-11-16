Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI Holdings Lowered by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,766 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 48,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 338,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,601.15. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 300,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,107.25. This represents a 43.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.4%

ACI opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 1.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

