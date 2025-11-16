Savant Capital LLC Buys 18,026 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 182.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4%

TAK stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.20%.The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

