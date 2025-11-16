Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE Stock Position Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,854,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,619,000 after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,013,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,755,000 after purchasing an additional 430,335 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,823,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,788,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,086.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.