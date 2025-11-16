Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $528,867.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,560.61. This represents a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,822 shares of company stock worth $32,309,514. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $235.03 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.68 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.73 and its 200 day moving average is $238.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.08) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.