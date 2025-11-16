Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.19 million during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

NOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. William Blair started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

