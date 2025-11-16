Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Generac by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,675,000 after buying an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $1,330,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 542,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,365,831.38. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,300 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

View Our Latest Report on Generac

Generac Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:GNRC opened at $150.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $203.25. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.