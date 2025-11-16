Savant Capital LLC Invests $514,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,977 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:LPX opened at $75.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $122.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.43.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.06 per share, with a total value of $249,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,090.94. This trade represents a 8.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

