Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Urogen Pharma $URGN

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6,047.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the first quarter worth $170,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Chris Degnan sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $37,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,418. This represents a 49.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $29,047.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $827,558.55. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,594 shares of company stock worth $82,813. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URGN stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.06. Urogen Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 million. Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 170.59% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

