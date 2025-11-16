Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Labcorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Labcorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Labcorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Labcorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Wall Street Zen raised Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $291.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Labcorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.07.

Labcorp Stock Down 0.4%

LH stock opened at $266.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.38 and a twelve month high of $293.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total value of $1,509,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,010,068.50. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total value of $1,782,248.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,817.32. This represents a 73.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

