Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ING Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ING Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in ING Group by 135.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ING Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 529,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 198,549 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cfra Research raised shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ING Group in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

ING opened at $25.88 on Friday. ING Group, N.V. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. ING Group had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

