ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF $ISPY Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 91.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of ISPY stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.91. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $46.72.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

