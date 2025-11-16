Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 70.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a $64.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

