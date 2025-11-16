Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 2,019 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Genpact in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 208.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.94%.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $3,274,487.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,190.40. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 295,246 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,866.56. This trade represents a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 161,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

