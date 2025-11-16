Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 142.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $3,062,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 64,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 28,854 shares during the last quarter. Drystone LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,800. The trade was a 11.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

