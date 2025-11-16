Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Turtle Beach Corporation $TBCH

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBCH. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach during the 2nd quarter worth $3,153,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Turtle Beach during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Turtle Beach during the second quarter worth about $65,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Turtle Beach in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Turtle Beach in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Turtle Beach Price Performance

Turtle Beach stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.01. Turtle Beach Corporation has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Turtle Beach ( NASDAQ:TBCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Turtle Beach had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 5.26%.The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter. Turtle Beach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turtle Beach Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TBCH shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Turtle Beach in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Turtle Beach from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Turtle Beach in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Turtle Beach in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dc Vga Llc sold 1,388,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $20,013,876.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,061,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,700,623.92. This trade represents a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

