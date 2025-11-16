Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,715 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the second quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 491.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 31,185 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $1,527,129.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 499,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,438,233.65. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 45,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $2,229,848.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,320,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,654,650.27. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,406,361 shares of company stock valued at $267,483,973. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RKLB. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rocket Lab from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

RKLB stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.84 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

