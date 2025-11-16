Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 11,992 Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 205,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 182,366 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 94,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 102,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

CGIC opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $685.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.32. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

