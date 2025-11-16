Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Joint Corp. $JYNT

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,798 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Joint by 5,141.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 26.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $860,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 million, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.48. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Joint had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joint news, Director Christopher M. Grandpre purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,383 shares in the company, valued at $409,977.03. The trade was a 34.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JYNT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Joint

About Joint

(Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.