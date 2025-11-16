Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in MetLife by 105.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 652.3% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 1.0%

MET stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.94.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

